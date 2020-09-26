Dolly J. Harshman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly J. Harshman, age 91 of Warren, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Garden Way in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dolly was born on August 31, 1929 in Youngstown to Lawson & Myrtle (Eaton) Bennett.



Dolly graduated from Hubbard High School in 1946 and went on to Youngstown Business College where she was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. She went on to complete her education with a bachelor’s degree from Bethel College in 1954.

She then worked for several years as a case worker for Mahoning County Children Services.



On October 15, 1960, Dolly was united in marriage to the love of her life, Glenn Harshman who preceded her in death in 2012.



Dolly is survived by her daughter Holly (John) Goodenow of Warren, her son Timothy (Angela) Harshman of Pittsburgh and her grandchildren Mara & Lawson.



Visitation for Dolly will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, then we will process to North Jackson Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:30 p.m.

