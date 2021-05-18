Dillon J. McCormick, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dillon J. McCormick, 27, passed away from this life to eternal life to be with Jesus Christ Our Lord, on Saturday, May 15, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.



Dillon was born September 9, 1993 in Fairbanks, Alaska the son of Donald L. and Paige L. McCormick.



Dillon was a proud graduate of McDonald High School where he played sports and made lasting memories and true friendships.

He attended Grace Fellowship Church in Niles, Ohio.



Dillon served his country by joining the United States Air Force in 2012 and currently held the rank of Technical Sergeant as a member of the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, Ohio. Dillon performed technical duties on the C-130 Hercules Aircraft as an Aircraft Electrician. He saw the world as he travelled abroad during his service in the military.

Dillon was also a Journeyman Industrial Electrician and was employed full time by the Warren, Ohio Local #573 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union and currently was a foreman for Lighthouse Electric Company at the new Battery Plant in Lordstown, Ohio where he once again gained close friendships and made great memories along with many funny stories, he liked sharing with his family.



Dillon enjoyed spending time with his family, his many friends who were like family and especially his dog, Ruby, who he loved and cared for very much. Dillon was a loving, caring and protective son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandchild, cousin and best friend to so many people and truly an unforgettable person with a powerful impact on those he ever met. Dillon lived every day to the fullest as he did exactly what he wanted to do when he wanted to do it. Dillon would often say “Life is too short to be miserable.” We can all learn something from that!



Dillon will be deeply missed by his father, Donald L. McCormick; mother, Paige L. McCormick; sister, Haley (Stefan) Liptak; brother, Bradley A. McCormick; niece, Claire G. Liptak; his paternal grandparents, Henry J. (Karen) McCormick and Rosemarie McCormick; his maternal grandparents, Garry (Sandra) L. Kearns; aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family of friends.

He was preceded in death by his “Nana” and “Zeke”.



Visitation for Dillon will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, 3911 South Main Street; followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Blakeman officiating.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” gathering following the Service for all who wish to attend at 3854 Meander Drive, Mineral Ridge, Ohio.



**Mask Wearing: Due to elderly family members, and those who have health concerns in attendance, if you have not had the vaccinations for Covid (2 shots within allotted timeframe) please wear a mask. This is an “honor system” but please be considerate of others possibly getting sick.

