Dick Nobbs, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dick Nobbs, 87, of Fowler Township, died Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at his home in Fowler.

He was born September 2, 1932 in Quaker Bridge, New York the son of the late Irvin Lakeman Nobbs and Gertrude Quinn Nobbs.



Dick retired after being self employed for many years.

He was very proud of being the first man to be the World Record Champion in skeet shooting, in not missing a single shot in 1000 pulls. He was a golden gloves boxer in his younger days and loved hunting, fishing and trapping in Pennsylvania and in his yearly trips to Canada, including the Algonquin region in Canada. He enjoyed dirt bikes and snowmobiling and loved the outdoors. “You name it, he did it” and Dick enjoyed living on the edge. His recent greatest joy was being “PaPa” to his beloved great-grandson, Rayce.



Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Janice I. McCright Nobbs, whom he married June 30, 1956; two daughters, Traci J. McGill of Cortland and Dianna (Steven) Powell Simpson of Newton Falls; four grandchildren, Curt “C.J.”, Saule, Karissa and Seth and one great-grandson, Rayce Alan Jones.



Two brothers, Ronald and Harry and one sister, Marion all preceded him in death.



Per Dick’s wishes, cremation will be held and there will be no calling hours.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

His ashes will be scattered in Titusville, Pennsylvania and in his beloved Canada.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



