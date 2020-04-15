Dianne E. Ford, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne E. Ford, 75, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born on November 30, 1944 in Dover, Delaware, the only daughter of the late Alfred and Elaine Bixler Cleal.



Dianne was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

She retired from the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority after a 30-year career as an administrative assistant.

She was a faithful volunteer for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County since 1985. Dianne donated up to 2500 hours of her time each year by writing thank you cards to donors, helping with data entry and keeping mailing lists up to date.



Dianne is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ford, whom she married February 15, 1985; her son James T. (Joan) Necastro, Jr. and her grandson, Neal J. Necastro.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jimmy Cleal.



Per the families wishes there will be no services at this time.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Dianne E. Ford, please visit our Tribute Store.