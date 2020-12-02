Dianne Bennington Mauerman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne Bennington Mauerman, 79 of Austintown, passed into the arms of her Lord peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, from complications of dementia.

Dianne was born May 6, 1941 to Clark and Betty Bennington.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School.

Dianne loved being outdoors with her flowers and garden. She loved traveling and vacationing with her husband, Gary. She loved drives through Mill Creek Park. She fought the courageous battle for more than a year.

Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Clark; mother, Betty and stepfather, Ray Parks.

She leaves her husband, Gary; sons, Scott (Margie) Grimm of Cape Coral, Florida and Bill (Sandra) Grimm of Mansfield, Texas and Gordon; stepson, Michael Mauerman of Youngstown; daughter, Cindi; stepdaughter, Deana (David) Fitch of New Middletown; a sister, Carol (Dave) Yargo of Austintown; an aunt, Maxine Grgich of Santa Maria, California; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann (John) Field of Struthers and Debbie Lederman of Powhatten, Virginia and loving niece, Debbie (Bill) Rupp of Austintown along with other caring nieces and nephews. Dianne was proud of the fact she had 20 grandchildren along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Donations to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 are appreciated.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.