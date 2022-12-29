MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Stubrich, 71, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas, Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She had been suffering from a long illness and now is healed.

Diane was born on October 2, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Miles, Jr. and Frances Snyder of Brookfield.

She was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She was serving with Fellowship International Baptist Ministries. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Niles, Ohio.

She enjoyed traveling while working with the mission ministry and especially loved working with children. She was an artist that loved to work on crafts, volunteered as an art teacher and was an international chalk artist. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Diane will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Tom Stubrich, whom she married on November 22, 1979; daughters, Marie (Rajshun) Mayberry and Stephanie (Joel) Sylvester; grandchildren, La’rie Patricia Ann Mayberry Rajshun Deonte Mayberry Jr., ImUnique RoseMarie Mayberry, Zion Ezekiel Sylvester, Jennesis Ayeanna Nevaeh Sylvester, Zariyah Joella Sylvester, Joel Augustine Sylvester, Jr. and Judah Emmanuel Izaiah Sylvester; brother, David (Bonnie) Snyder and sisters, Kathy Myers and Cundy Snyder.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fellowship International Baptist Ministries, PO Box 360, Brookfield, OH 44403 in Diane’s memory.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Diane, please visit our floral store.