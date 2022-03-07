CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Raye Beatty Brown, age 72, of Cortland passed away peacefully Saturday, March 5, 2022.

She was born in Logan Township, Pennsylvania on February 18, 1950, to the late Merle and Grace Beatty.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brown; parents and her sisters, Betty Beatty and Debra Ross.



Diane was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed many hobbies dancing, traveling, crafting and many games. Some of her more notable travels were trips out west to see Mount Rushmore and the many sights along the way. Niagara Falls was a trip she enjoyed and would reminisce about.



She is survived by her children, Joe (Kelly) Brown, Lisa Brown and Jodie (Chris) Kopchak; grandchildren, Erica (Kevin) Pangio, Meghan (Brett) Sutton, Tommy Couch and Bridgette (Drake) Popescu; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Patty Nearhoof, Linda Frye, Ronnie Beatty and Danny Beatty, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held 12:00- 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



