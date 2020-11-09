Diane R. Wicks, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane R. Wicks, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



Diane was born on June 16, 1956 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

She attended Ferris State University and received an associate degree. She went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State.

Utilizing her engineering degree, Diane was employed by Packard Electric Systems for 30 years.



Diane loved to travel with her family to the beach and had a special place in her heart for Broadway shows and amusement parks. She enjoyed seeing her first grandchild, Mila M. Wicks born on July 29, 2020.

She is a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed tremendously.



She is survived by her husband, John L. Wicks of 44 years of Cortland, Ohio; her two children, Ryan J. (Jessie) Wicks of Niles, Ohio and Caitlin R. Wicks (Alessandro Antezza) of Largo, Florida; her sister, Carol (Mike) McClintock; her brother, Ted (Linda) Trathen and many other family and friends.



Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Marilyn (Monroe) Trathen.



Private family services will be held.



