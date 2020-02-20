Diane Marie Tatarka, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Marie Tatarka, 62, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 19, 2020 at her home.

Diane was born January 9, 1958 in Youngstown the daughter of Dick and Gloria (Palmer) Dutton.

She was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Diane was a Catholic by faith and formerly attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother.

Diane enjoyed attending the sporting events of her children and her nieces and nephews. She also loved cooking and baking, as well as, gaming.

Diane leaves her husband, Frank Tatarka, whom she married June 19, 1976; there two sons, Jason (Lauralee) Tatarka of Lake Milton and Timothy (Danielle) Tatarka of Atlanta, Georgia. Diane also leaves five siblings, Richard (Sue) Dutton of North Jackson, Mary Maguire of Craig Beach, Michael (Mary) Dutton of Liberty, David (Maria) Dutton of Southington and Chris (John) Weaver of Niles.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Gloria.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

