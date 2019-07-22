Diane L. Sullivan, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Celebration of Life gathering Wednesday, July 24, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Parish Center for Diana L. Sullivan, 70, of Austintown, who died early Sunday morning, July 21 at Hospice House of Poland.

Diana was born November 23, 1948 in Spangler, Pennslvania, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Drass) Hnatkovich and came to this area in 1971.

Diana was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Austintown Senior Center.

Diana had been a bookkeeper for Big Lots for 20 years before retiring.

She was an avid reader end enjoyed reading murder mysteries. She was a fan of Pittsburgh sports; the Penguins, Pirates and the Steelers and rarely missed a game. Diana enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching World War II movies with her husband. Most cherished by Diana was the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves her husband, Garry E. Sullivan, whom she married June 20, 1970; her children, Sean (Krisi Kastl) Sullivan of Dallas, Texas and Shannon (Chris) Adkins of Westerville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Ainsley, Delaney and Brogan. Diana also leaves a brother, Stephen (Karen) Hnatkovich of Hastings, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Patty Hnatkovich of Spangler, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Hnatkovich.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

