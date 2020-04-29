Diane Dorothy Sweeney, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana D. Sweeney, 71 of Cortland, died Friday morning, April 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 29, 1948 in Warren, the daughter of the late Casey L. and Dorothy C. Davis Robakewicz.

She was a lifetime area resident and grew up in Rome, Ohio.



Diana worked as a self employed CPA, working from her home until her retirement in 1990.

She was a 1966 graduate of Grand Valley High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from YSU.

She also served on Cortland City council for 20 years.



Diana attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

She was a member of the Mahoning Valley CPA chapter of the Ohio Society of CPAs.

Diana enjoyed gardening and reading, especially about current events.



She is survived by two brothers, Casimer L. “Butch” (Cathy Kish) Robakewicz, Jr. of Bristolville and John (Jane) Robakewicz of Rome.

Her husband, George Nelson Sweeney, Jr., whom she married March 15, 1975 preceded her in death September 11, 2008.



Per Diana’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Entombment will be at the All Souls Cemetery mausoleum in Bazetta.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



