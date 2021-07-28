Diana Kay “Dee” Williamson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Kay Williamson, “Dee”, joined her husband and grandson, Aydin, in Heaven Monday, July 26, 2021.

Dee, as everyone called her, was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania to William and Erma Wishart on June 11, 1945.

She graduated from Altoona High School and Altoona Hospital School of Medical Technology.

She moved to Youngstown and married Kenneth Williamson on June 20, 1964.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and they were blessed with three children, Jeffrey (Michele), Deena and Eric (Kristin) and five wonderful grandchildren, Rachel, Colin, Andrew, Alexander and Victoria.

She worked 35 years at Western Reserve United Methodist Church. She served on the Administrative Board, Board of Trustees and sang in the chancel choir. Her life was her family and her Lord.

She also leaves a sister, sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours and no funeral per her request.

Donations can be made to the Memorial Fund at Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

