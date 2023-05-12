YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis R. Hamilton, 77 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 during the Vietnam War.

In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed traveling and bowling.

He was a philanthropist who donated to many charity organizations including the Purple Heart Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, religious organizations and animal charities.

