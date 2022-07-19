YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Dennis Mesik will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 22, 2022 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel. Dennis passed away Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side after fighting along battle.

He was born February 7, 1950, in Youngstown the son of Stephen and Sophia (Kurilla) Mesik and was a lifelong resident.

Dennis graduated from Chaney High School in 1968, Dennis attended Youngstown State University and received his engineering degree from Kent State University.

He retired from General Motors in 2009 as a skilled tradesman. Dennis had owned and operated gas stations in Liberty Township and Mineral Ridge. He was also a partner in a local locksmith business.

He enjoyed working on computers and cars and was an avid reader. Dennis took pride in his yard and home doing all repairs himself. Most of all he loved to help people no matter what was needed, he was an everyday good guy and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Franco) Mesik whom he married September 3, 1977, son Stephen and his wife Kaitlyn Mesik of Twinsburg. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law; Joseph (Becky) Franco of Howland, Victor (Polly) Franco of Austintown and Gary (Marianne) Franco of McDonald.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday July 22, 2022 at The Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com



To send flowers to the family of Dennis, please visit our floral store.