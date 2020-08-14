Dennis M. Hamilton, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Hamilton, 79 of Howland Township passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 11, 1941 in Oakland, California, the son of the late Oliver L. and Martha M. Moran Hamilton.



Den was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He worked for 40 years at Republic Steel, LTV and WCI Steel starting as a rigger and was a supervisor in management when he retired in 2004.



Den had been a member of the Howland Community Church for many years.

He loved the outdoors, woodworking, hunting with family and friends and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.



His wife of over 51 years, Carol Ann Jarvis Hamilton, whom he married September 18, 1964, preceded him in death June 9, 2016.



Dennis is survived by two sons, Dennis M. (Tess) Hamilton of Rising Fawn, Ga. and David L. (Rita) Hamilton of Howland; two granddaughters, Carrie (Jeff) Flynn and Kyla (Ray) Ainsley; two grandsons, Joseph Hamilton and Corey (Missy) Flynn; seven great grandchildren, Taylor (Mike), Logan, Lane, Saige, Kaylen,Gavin and Corbin; one sister, Caroline (Dale) Siefert of Cincinnati and one brother, Raymond (Barb) Hamilton of Philadelphia.



A private funeral service will be Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel in Vienna with Pastor Erica Brown officiating.

A private family gathering will be prior to that service at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Entombment will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park mausolem.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association (Mesothelioma), 5755 Granger Road, Suite 905, Independence,OH 44131.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

