Dennis James Riggleman, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis James Riggleman, 35, of Girard, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown after being involved in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

Dennis was born December 13, 1985 in Youngstown, a son of Kevin and Carolyn (Gibbs) Riggleman and was a lifelong area resident.

Dennis graduated from Niles High School in 2004 and later graduated from Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

He had worked for All Seasons RV in Streetsboro since September of 2020.

He attended Grace Fellowship Church in Niles.

Dennis enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, hanging out with friends at the Vapors Dream Shop in Girard and looking for new restaurants to try.

Most importantly to Dennis was spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by many including his parents, Kevin and Carolyn Riggleman of Hubbard; his wife, the former Chalsie Poling, whom he had just married May 8; two brothers, K.C. (Cari) Riggleman of Hubbard, Ben (Ashley) Riggleman of Girard; his sister, Abbey (Jake) Griner of Hubbard; 13 nieces and nephews and his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Edie Riggleman.

Dennis was preceded in death by an infant brother and his maternal grandparents.

Friends may call Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 11 :00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.