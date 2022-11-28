AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Howard McBride, 78, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022 at The Hospice House, after enduring a battle with cancer in the best way that he knew how.

Affectionately known as Denny, he was born on November 19, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1962 graduate of Chaney High School.

Among his many valued roles throughout his life, he was first a dedicated son to his beloved parents, the late Robert and Dorothy (Landahl) McBride, whom he lost far too early in his young life. At that time, the late Sam and Virginia Walden, Denny’s Aunt and Uncle, took a large role in guiding and sharing his life, making memories and helping to pass on the McBride traditions.

Dennis was broken-hearted when preceded in death by his soulmate, Columba “Marie” McBride (Martucci) on October 20, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Sandra) McBride of Tuscan, Arizona.

Dennis is survived by his oldest brother Richard (Amy) McBride of Campwood, Texas; his devoted and loving children, Shirlee (Tony) Stiles, Michael (Erica) McBride and Robinette (Brian) McCormick, whom Dennis was an amazing role model and provider; his grandchildren April (Ryan) Ross, Anthony Stiles, Brynn and Carlyn McCormick, Collin McBride and Brayden Villnave with whom he was encouraging, supportive and proud of; his great grandchildren Connor and Rylee Matasy, John, Maximus and Ellee Ross, who he affectionately adored; his in-laws, Anthony (Karon) Martucci and Patrick (Marge) Martucci with whom he shared so many family memories; his nieces and nephews; Tonetta (Mike) Knight, Steve Martucci, Mark (Heather) McBride, Todd McBride, Jeffrey (Jesus) McBride, Kenneth (Vicki) McBride, along with so many more family and friends both near and far that he held so close to his heart.

Dennis cherished every family memory. He was a kind, selfless, gentle man and his family saw his smile as reflection of the huge amount of love that he carried in his heart.

Prior to dedicating himself to raising his children and being his family’s rock, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Dennis was stationed at NAVFAC Cape Hatteras during the Vietnam War as a Petty Officer Third Class; Sonar Technician.

After serving his four years in the Navy, Dennis returned home and soon met Marie, whom he would often describe as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. They then began their relationship that withstood almost 55 years. During their marriage, he was the provider for his wife and children, often working numerous jobs throughout the years.

Dennis retired from General Motors in 2008, where he enjoyed his position as a technical instructor, electrician and WEMER (Welding Electrical Maintenance Repair.)

Dennis was an avid believer in further education and challenging his mind, which led him to his next adventure of being a founding member and mentor for high school students in Robotics. He was extremely proud of his student’s progress at Girard High School and the program’s evolution and achievements.

Dennis grew his faith and was a devoted member of Our Lady of Hungry, until it was unable to remain open. He then became a member of Holy Apostles Parish (SS. Peter and Paul Church), where he was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister and a Certified Lay Minister of prayer. He volunteered his time performing these various roles in the church and his community. This faith, is what gave him the strength to be a compassionate caregiver for his late wife as she battled Parkinson’s.

He enjoyed experiences and making memories while vacationing to new places or camping with his family, baking braided Easter bread, coffee excursions, carrying on the holiday traditions of cutting down a Christmas tree yearly and baking “Tom the Turkey”. He especially enjoyed being an ever present spectator at a myriad of sporting events for his grandchildren and participating in their various hobbies. His children cherished his devotion and commitment to his family, his kind and caring nature, his wise demeanor and affectionately referred to him as “MacGyver” for his creative ability to solve most anything. His family always knew they could count on him and he would and will continue to walk beside them through life’s experiences.

Thank you to the staff at The Hospice House, for comforting Dennis and guiding his family through this most difficult time.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44510. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. – until the time of service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Hospice House in his memory at 9803 Sharrott Drive, Youngstown, Ohio 44514 or Girard High School Robotics Team at 1244 Shannon Road, Girard, Ohio 44420, attention to Joe Jeswald.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lane funeralhomes.com.

Dennis’ final resting place will be with his wife at Lake Park Cemetery.

