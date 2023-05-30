BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Eugene Murphy, Sr. 80 of Boardman, died Wednesday morning, May 17 at his residence.

Dennis was born June 28, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of the late Harry and Vivian (Bolger) Murphy and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1961.

Dennis was a structural iron worker for Local Union #207 for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He loved going to casinos and traveling with his wife to any place that had a casino. He looked forward to trips to Atlantic City and Windsor, Canada. Most importantly, Dennis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He attended all of his children and grandchildren’s sporting and school events and will be dearly missed.

Dennis leaves his wife of 59 years, the former Rose Marie Pollard, whom he married February 1, 1964; two sons, Dennis (Nancy) Murphy, Jr. of Carrollton, Virginia and Eugene (Kim) Murphy of North Jackson and two daughters, Melanie (Jim Corrin) Murphy of Youngstown and Kathryn (Thomas) Sinning of Stow. Dennis also leaves his ten grandchildren, Sean (Melissa), Matthew (Lexie Mowery) Brett (Heather), Natalie, Connor, Jason, Gavin, Sarah, Emily and Anthony and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Wyatt.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Murphy and a sister, Rose Jones.

Private services have been held for the family.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family ma give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

