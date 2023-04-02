WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Thompson, 64, passed away Friday evening, March 31, 2023 at his home.

Dennis was born on March 21, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Leroy Ed and Evelyn Ruth Thompson.

He was a graduate of Howland High School.

He worked as a tool and die maker at Aptiv in Warren.

He was a woodworker and a handyman that could fix anything. He loved being with his family and dog, Bella; especially when camping in Geneva.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Kim Thompson, whom he married on August 7, 1982; his father, Leroy Ed Thompson; children, Dana (Chris) Thompson, Brad (Jessica) Thompson and Amanda (Brian) Alestri; brother, Dave (Beth) Thompson; sister, Denise (Ed) Newhouse and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Ruth Thompson.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://lymphoma.org in Dennis’ memory.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dennis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.