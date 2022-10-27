CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic.

He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz.

Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing his education at Kent State University, receiving an undergraduate degree in 1964. Then went on to receive his master’s degree.

Denny taught Industrial Arts at Volney Rogers and retired after 31 years. Because of his love of teaching, he returned for another 12 years at Joseph Badger High School.

He leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and wife of 54 years, Susan “Sue” Shubert Zinz, sharing many fond years together; a son, Dennis Zinz, Jr., his wife, Sheri and Sheri’s children and grandchildren.

He had a special bond with his two miniature doxies, Elka and Letze, lovingly called “the girls.” Family and his many wonderful and caring friends meant the world to him. All who knew him will miss his beautiful smile and great laughter.

In younger years, he enjoyed skiing with friends. He was an avid motorcycle lover, participating in hare scrambles and enduros. He placed 7th in the AMA Grand National Cross-Country Series in the Senior B division. He was a life member of the Western Reserve Motorcycle Club, a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and enjoyed playing bocce. As years went by, he and Sue toured the U.S. and Canada on his Harley with their dear friends. Denny was a sport car enthusiast, enjoying car shows and rallies. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame football games and flying his model airplanes. After retiring from teaching, Denny and Sue enjoyed the warmth and sunshine of Florida together during the winter months.

Denny was a double-lung transplant recipient and was able to enjoy another 6+ years of life.

A special thank you to the team and staff at Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Marie Budev, Pulmonary.

Per Denny’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

