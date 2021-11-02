Dennis Carl McGaughy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 29, 2021, Dennis Carl McGaughy, age 59, entered into eternal rest with his heavenly Father. Dennis walked a difficult path from head and other car accident injuries affecting his walk and speech.



Dennis was a lifelong resident of Southington, Ohio and very active.

He played cymbals and bass drum in the Southington Chalker School, graduating in 1980. He was also on the track team.

He started his membership in the Masonic Lodge early being a member of the James J. Tyler order of Demolay. He continued his journey joining the Masonic Choir and elevating to Master Mason in the former Carroll Clap Warren Lodge, where he was Tyler for 25 years. He transferred his membership to the Cortland Lodge #529 F&AM when the Warren chapter closed.



Dennis’ home church was the Champion Presbyterian Church where he sang in the church choir.



In April of 1994, Dennis met and married his love Maxine Martindale.

He joined the Leavittsburg Church of God at this time and sang in the choir. He joined the “Iron Man” men’s group in the church. Dennis could always be counted on to volunteer wherever help was needed.

Dennis belonged to Sharing and Caring group. A social group that was how he met Maxine. The New life group was a social membership that was for individuals who were in some way handicapped.



When Maxine survived her cancer, Dennis and Maxine joined the Angels of Hope Relay for Life Team. Later he co-captained the Angels Relay for Life team with Maxine, Dennis walked many miles.



As friends gathered for a meal, they became “The Usual Suspects” which made Dennis laugh, he was ready for a Scrapper’s game or Holiday dinner, because food also meant dessert which was his favorite part of the meal.



Dennis’s journey to God changed and he changed churches to Mercy in Action Ministries because he liked their message.



Dennis leaves the love of his life and wife, Maxine Martindale McGaughy; his sister, Jane (Larry) Thompson of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania; his in-laws, Roger Stewart of Kinsman, Ohio, Mark (Pam) Martindale of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Alice (Rodney) Hart of South Whitney, Indiana, Sandra (Dennis) Harvesty of Warren, David Martindale of Warren, Marylou Quick of Cortland and Chuck Martindale of Ravenna, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews to share his memory. All who knew him loved Dennis.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Fisk) and Don McGaughy; a sister, Kathleen Kinnison; a brother, Ray and sister-in-law, Pat McGaughy; his in-laws, Ernest and Doris Martindale; sister-in-law, Helen Martindale and all his grandparents.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 4 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Maxine requests any monetary gifts be given to their church, “Mercy in Action Ministries Food Pantry” or to the American Cancer Society; checks to be given to Maxine to turn over to ACS.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.