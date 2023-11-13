MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Summers, 71, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023 at her home.

Denise was born on August 16, 1952 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Ben and Bernice Barker

She was a graduate of Shenango High School in Pennsylvania and continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving her bachelor’s degree.

She was a food service supervisor for Alleghany General Hospital, Labrae, Liberty, Mathews, and Ashtabula County School Systems. She then became a food service auditor for Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania before retiring.

She was a devout Christian and an active member of Moms of Liberty and the Republican Women’s Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to Blue Grass Festivals, and entertaining her family and friends.

Denise will be deeply missed by her husband Myron Summers, whom she married on April 6, 2010; son, Charles A. (Chrissy) Hasek IV; granddaughter, Ella Drew Hasek and brothers, Ben (Paula) Barker Jr. and John (Michelle) Barker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Anika Hasek and sisters, Joan Smock and “Bunny” Robbins.

Per Denise’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services, and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

