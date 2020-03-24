Denise M. Zimmerman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise M. Zimmermann, 56, passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by her family following a yearlong battle with pulmonary hypertension.



Denise was born May 10, 1963, in Youngstown, the daughter of Donald W. and Barbara (Boyer) Phillips.



She was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Prior to her illness, Denise worked for over 20 years as a seamstress for Red Diamond Uniform and Police Supply in Austintown.

She enjoyed crafting, gardening, reading and mostly spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren.



In addition to her father, Denise is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband, Richard R. Zimmermann, whom she married March 10, 1983; her three daughters, Samantha (Josh) Barringer, Amanda (Joel) Hodge and Marisa (Stephen) Gallant; her grandchildren, Sophia, Quinn, Madilynn, Rosaleigh, Isaak, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Mckenzie and Riley; her brother, David W. (Victoria) Phillips; five nieces, six nephews and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Ann and her mother, Barbara.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

