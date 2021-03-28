Delores P. Steinbeiser, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church for Delores P. Steinbeiser, 84, of Mineral Ridge. Delores passed away Wednesday evening, March 17, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 20, 1936 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Eva (Oleksiak) Peltz.

She retired in 1991 from Packard Electric where she worked for 38 years as a secretary.

She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge and a member of the Women’s Guild.



Delores was known as sweetheart by everyone she met. She made friends everywhere she went: at places where she shopped, on the golf course, in the casino. Delores loved to spend time with her family, watching Indians games, playing cards and shopping at the mall. She attended many family gatherings, sharing laughter, spreading love and making sure to clean up after! Affectionately known as Dodi or Aunt Dee Dee, she loved her nieces and nephews with all her heart.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Steinbeiser, whom she married on July 9, 1977; he died January 16, 2019. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Peltz; sister, Mary Dikun and brothers-in-law, Frank Zitello and George Dikun.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Dorothy Zitello and Patti (George) Finelli; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Peltz and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary’s Church in Delores’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Delores P. Steinbeiser please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.