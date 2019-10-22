Delores Jean Kompanik, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Kompanik, 79, passed away early Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at her home with her loved ones by her side.

Delores was born September 21, 1940 in Soldier, Kentucky, the daughter of Ronald and Mary (Adkins) Sapp.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1959.

Delores was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, bus trips and casinos but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delores leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Carl Kompanik whom she married out of high school, together they had three children, Brenda (Roger) Buckner of Mineral Ridge, Terri Jones of Niles and Brian Kompanik of Mineral Ridge. Delores also leaves a sister, Rosemary Breedlove of Lordstown and one brother, Roger Sapp of Niles; as well as, four grandchildren, Michael, Julie, Carl and Emily and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, AnnaBelle, Eleanor and Sophia.

Besides her parents, Delores was preceded in death by a grandson, Troy Jones and a brother, J.B. Sapp.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 and again from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.