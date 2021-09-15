Delores J. “Dolly” (Garskie) Damico, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores J. “Dolly” (Garskie) Damico, 88 passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021, at Omni Manor.

Dolly was born on August 24, 1933, in Sykesville, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Albert and Olga (Polohonki) Stanton.

On February 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to Edmond D. Damico who preceded her in death.

A graduate of Dubois High School, Dolly was employed by the Austintown Library as a librarian for 44 years retiring in 2020.

Dolly enjoyed bowling, traveling to Atlantic City, reading and cooking. On Sunday afternoons she enjoyed watching football. For over 50 years she participated in the Canfield Fair displaying her baked goods.

A woman of faith Dolly was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



She is survived by her son Edmond E. (Jeanette) Damico.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Doxie Jean Damico, brothers John Garskie and James Garskie and sister Doxie King.

Visitation will be held at Lane Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue on Sunday September 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday September 20, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown. Burial will follow at Greenhaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

