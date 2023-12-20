WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delma Dontas Sideropolis, 97, of Warren passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.



Delma was born in Canton, Ohio on January 2, 1926 and graduated from Canton McKinley High School as a member of the National Honor Society in June of 1943.



She worked as a legal secretary in the office of the United Steelworkers Union in Canton, Ohio and then became a secretary in the Trumbull Country Juvenile Court for 30 years under judges, Bruce Henderson, John DePietro, Peter Panagis, Thomas Norton, Thomas Schubert, and Richard James.



Delma was proud of her greek heritage and was a devoted member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. She was a member of the St. Demetrios Senior Citizen Club and the Yasou Club. She also loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.



She is survived by her two children, Gus Dontas of Niles and Stella (Dontas) Weaver of Warren; three grandchildren, William Kurtis “Kurt” Weaver of Boston, Jenna Lynne (Dontas) Domer of Howland, and John “Jack” Kenneth Weaver of Pepper Pike; six great-grandchildren, William Lennox “Lenny” and Banks of Boston, Mila of Howland, and Connor, Zoe and Malcolm of Pepper Pike; and her sister, Clara “Loula” Fakelis of Canton.



She was preceded in death by her father, James Bumes, her mother, Ethel Bumes, her sister, Mary DiStefano, her husband, John Dontas, her husband, George Sideropolis, and her son-in-law William Kenneth “Ken” Weaver.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2023 at St. Demetrios Church in Warren followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Delma’s name to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Elevator Maintenance Fund, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

