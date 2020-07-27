Delbert D. Conn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert D. Conn, 60, passed away Saturday evening, July 25, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born August 23, 1959 in Morehead, Kentucky, a son of Hollie and Hazel (Porter) Conn.

Delbert was employed by Mac Industries.

He loved being with family, especially his grandchildren. Delbert enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel; his daughter, Jennifer L. Conn of Morehead, Kentucky; his step-daughter, Donna (Daniel) Macovitz of Youngstown; his siblings, Karen L. Segesto of Austintown, Tabitha A. Conn of Austintown, Fredda L. (Tom) DeMain of Mineral Ridge, Larry (Terri) Conn and Fred (Lynne) Conn both of Austintown; his grandchildren, James Lovesse, Taylor Perl and Shawn Perl and his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jr. and Arriyah.

Delbert was preceded in death by his father, Hollie and his brother, Delmar D. Conn.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. this evening at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a Service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

