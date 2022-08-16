MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. Branch, 65, of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Debra was born April 18, 1957, in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred E. (Parker) Branch.

She was a lifelong Mineral Ridge resident, graduating from Mineral Ridge High School in 1976.

She was a member of the former Mineral Ridge United Methodist Church.

Debra enjoyed going to bingo with her mom, collecting panda bears and dolls and attending all of her nieces/great-nieces and nephews/great-nephews sporting events and activities. Debra always had her video camera in hand ready to record every event and family function. Most importantly, Debra enjoyed spending time with her family.

Debra will be dearly missed by her sisters, Gloria Barney of Mineral Ridge, Betty Scheckelhoff of Mineral Ridge and Kathy Whitaker of Niles; brother, Edward Branch, Jr. of Mineral Ridge and her Aunt Bertha Sattler of Niles. Debra leaves behind several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Elmer Barney.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service that will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Select Specialty Youngstown Hospital, Dr. Pratheek Kakkasseril (PK) and all of the doctors and nurses that provided excellent care for her over the years.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.