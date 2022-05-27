NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Marie Lewis, 63, of North Jackson passed away on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Born June 30, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Edward Anthony and Irene Trnavsky Kolasky.

A lifelong resident of North Jackson, Debra was a 1976 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a personal care aid at Assumption Village for many years.

She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

She loved the outdoors and would spend her time enjoying the lake, riding four wheelers and trips to West Virginia. She was an incredible cook and she shared her talents with her family by preparing Thanksgiving meals, cookies and her special cheesecake. Her skill in the kitchen was second to none. Debra had a spirit for living and enjoyed many evenings with family, friends and wine.

Debra’s greatest joys were her three grandchildren, whom always brought light to her eyes and a smile to her face.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Richard D. Lewis, whom she married October 23, 1993; her children, Robert Carfolo, Jr., Seann (Shelley) Carfolo and Alex Lewis; her grandchildren, Caroline, Adeline and Jack Carfolo and her brothers Edward R. Kolasky and Gary Kolasky.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward R. Kolasky.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 31, at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 1, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Debra will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Debra, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.