AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends.

Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987.

She held many jobs over the years from hair stylist to hospital worker but she made a career out of caring for the disabled as an independent provider through the Ohio DODD; a job that she lovingly held until her cancer diagnosis.

Aside from caring for the disabled, Debbie was a loving daughter to her parents the former Gomar and Eleanor Phillips and sister to her three brothers, Jimmy, David and Mark, all of which, sadly, preceded her in death.

Debbie was a young fun mom, sister and friend. She enjoyed summertime bonfires and to quote her, “having a couple” with her son, Nick Hamm (Kellie). She also enjoyed visiting Rogers’s Flea Market and going to Meijer and Boscov’s with her son, Curt Hamm (Sandy). Her best friends, who were more sisters to her in life, Jodi Wiant, Char Clegg and Sandy Wilhelm, would all agree that the other great love of her life was gambling; they all frequented area casinos, sometimes making girls trips out of it. Debbie leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins but the other stars in her life were her grandkids, Beau, Ava, Jake and Beth; who could bring a smile to her face even on the darkest days.

Her sons would like to thank Jodi specifically for picking Mom up both physically and emotionally and her former husband and confidant, Perry Hamm, for his dedication to her over the past almost 40 years.

Debbie fought a tough fight in the end but one of her last couple words was “we’re gonna fight this”.

There will be visitation for Debbie at Four Mile Run Christian Church Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at Noon.

Debbie will be laid to rest next to her family at Four Mile Run Cemetery.

