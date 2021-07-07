Deborah Jo Patek, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jo Patek, 64, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021 at her home.

Debbie was born May 3, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of John F. Sr. and Patricia A. (Moore) Patek and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended the MASCO Workshop and received excellent care at the MCBDD on Javit Court for many years.

Debbie was a Christian and loved talking about Jesus. Deborah leaves her sister/guardian, Tina Basile of Diamond, Ohio, two brothers John Patek Jr. of Austintown, Ohio and David P. Patek of Indiana as well as four nieces and three nephews.

Besides her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by one sister, Christina Patek.



Debbie was an angel who had a kind, pure, gentle, loving spirit that she shared with all who were around her. She was known to draw you in with a jovial “you know what happened?” only to get you close and tell you about something she saw on TV or that happened the previous week. She loved having someone close by to read her a story.



Debbie received excellent care for many years thanks to ISLE inc. in Youngstown, Ohio.



There were no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

