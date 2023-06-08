WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Kovaloski passed on to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Heaven will surely open it’s gates for her. Her passing came following a short illness.

She was born Deborah Ann Bell on May 9, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Robert and Betty Bell.

She spent the majority of her childhood in Manor, Pennsylvania. In 1976, she graduated from Hempfield High School where she had been a majorette.

Her dream of becoming an airline stewardess took a detour when she met her future husband, Bob, at 2002 Disco in 1976. They were married on June 10, 1978 and she moved with him to Washington, DC where he was with the US Air Force. In March of 1980 she gave birth to the joy of her life, her son Chad.

Following their discharge from the Air Force, she returned to Manor. In 1985 her husband took a job with Packard Electric and they moved to Warren, Ohio. She was active throughout her son’s school years in the Howland District as a Homeroom Mother and chaperone for school outings.

Debbie was a trained Master Gardener and enjoyed growing and nurturing plantings in and around her home. She had an intense love for all animals, especially for her Pomeranians of which she owned five through the years.

She maintained her fitness by engaging in cycling on her Peloton, having not missed a day of riding in over four years. She also loved practicing yoga.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Bob; her son, Chad (Jenn) Kovaloski of Warren; her mother, Betty Bell of Manor, Pennsylvania; and her brothers, Lawrence Bell and Thomas Bell of the Pittsburgh area.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bell and an older sister, Carolyn Zgonc.

There will be no viewing or services. Please make donations to your favorite animal charities in her memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

