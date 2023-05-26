WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann (Grocott) Gilger, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Deborah was born on February 10, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of William and Rosalyn (Gonnella) Grocott.

She was a 1969 Howland High School (Go Tigers!) where she enjoyed playing her saxophone in the marching band.

Deborah married Bruce Gilger July 24, 1970. They shared 52 years of marriage and two wonderful children, prior to Bruce’s passing in October of 2022.

Throughout the years Debbie had worked at various jobs, such as a cashier at K-Mart and the lunch lady at North Road School, in Howland and most recently she was an office manager at Shafer Industrial Services for many years.

Deb was a busy lady, she was always volunteering for some type of club or committee. I know I am not going to remember them all, so here are a few I do remember: she was the president of her bowling league and they were the 1979 Ohio State Champions, Bolindale Park Committee, Republican Woman, Steering Committee, Safety Committee, she volunteered at TNT Theater and Warren Civic Music Association as an usher and a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge. She was so proud to get her classmates together again, she organized the Howland Class of ’69 monthly class dinners.

Debbie enjoyed so many activities, she was an avid bingo player, her and Bruce liked going to dinner with their friends or listen their friends in local bands. You never had to ask her twice or twist her arm to go to a casino. She was a Cleveland fan, the Browns and Indians. Debbie was absolutely in LOVE with Elvis Presley (her hunk a hunk of burning love) but what brought the most joy to Debbie’s life was her family and friends, there was never a dull moment and always full of laughter. She had the “gift of gab”, Deb could have a conversation with anyone she met and will be deeply missed by all.

Deborah leaves behind her cherished memories with her son, Jeff (Heidi) Gilger of Boardman; daughter, Michelle Beauchene of Vienna; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr. (Sarah) Gilger, Kamryn Gilger, Ashlee Duncan, Brittany (Chris) Duncan, Brittany (David) Hartzell, Hillary Hartzell, Reagan Evans and Madison Beauchene and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Gilger; her daughter, Kelli Gilger and her sister, Jamie Bunker.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren with a memorial to follow at 6:00 p.m.

Elvis Presley and leopard attire is more than welcome.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 28 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.