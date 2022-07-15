CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Thornton, 60 of Cortland, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:06 a.m. surrounded by her loved ones.

Deborah was born August 22, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the Howard Ayres and Shirley Walters.

She was a 1980 graduate of Champion High School.

Deborah was a foster parent for 15 years and was a member of the Christian Church.

Deborah loved to travel, take pictures and enjoyed all crafting such as sewing and crocheting. In her free time, she really enjoyed reading books, singing and scrolling through Pinterest. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and others. She treasured spending time with her husband, children and grandchild and cherished the time she spent with them. Deborah’s favorite place was the beach; she believed it to be most peaceful. She will be remembered by her caring, loving and passionate soul.

Deborah was married on December 27, 1986 to James Thornton and they were married for 35 years.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Walters; husband, James Thornton; brother, Steve Ayres; seven children, Lauren Thornton of Arizona, Courtney Thornton of Cortland, Amber Thornton of Warren, Amanda Thornton of Newton Falls, Steven Thornton of Cortland, Emma (Tom) Lemley of Cortland and James Thornton, Jr. of Cortland and seven lovely grandchildren.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Deborah, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.