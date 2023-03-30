CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debora Diane Morvay, 62, of Cortland passed away on March 30, 2023, after a valiant battle with breast cancer.

Debora was born April 21, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John J. and Diane L. Martin.

She graduated from Howland High School in 1978 and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Youngstown State University in 1982 with B.S. degrees in both early childhood education and special education. Debora then completed her education at Lake Erie College in 1986 with a M.S. degree in gifted and talented education. She was a teacher for 18 years in the Willoughby-Eastlake, McDonald, and most recently, Lakeview Local School districts.

Throughout her life, Debora enjoyed many hobbies but especially cherished scrapbooking childhood memories of her two children. She was also passionate about attending sporting events in which her children participated. She and her husband, David, loved traveling to Florida and spending time at their Bradenton residence.

Debora was a devout parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland where she taught CCD for many years. She was captain of the St. Robert’s Relay for Life team for several years as well and enjoyed putting together fundraising events to benefit the American Cancer Society. Additionally, Debora took part in charitable events at St. Robert’s that benefited the church’s sister parish in Piedras Negras, Mexico. She also volunteered and was a member of the woman’s auxiliary at Hillside Hospital.

Debora will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother Diane L. Martin (Wilson).

She leaves her father, John J. Martin and his loving companion Donna Lyden, her husband, David A. Morvay DDS; daughter, Brigitte M. Oliverio M.D. (Antonio); son, David J. Morvay; grandsons, Leonardo and Valentino; twelve nieces and nephews; uncle, Robert A. Wilson (Margaret); and cousins Robert P. Wilson (Katherine) and Molly E. Wilson.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday April 2, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday April 3, 2023 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church located at 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd in Cortland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at Niles City Cemetery.

In leu of flowers, please send all donations to Hospice of the Valley, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.

