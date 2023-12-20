HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie L. Joki, 66 of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away at Sharon Regional on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

She was born April 23, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to the parents, Dennick W. Coxm Sr. and Betty G. (Ours) Cox.

She was a 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a mother to six and went on to work as a cashier at Walmart for 22 years.

She was a devout Christian with religion playing a large part in her life. She was active in all things of the church and attended services every Sunday at Austintown Baptist Church, either sitting in her favorite pew or watching it via internet.

Besides being a woman of God, Debbie enjoyed painting, puzzles and cuddling her four cats.

Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children, Robert Dennick Joki, Mandy (Adam) Haid, Tammy Williams, Jeremy (Tiffany) Joki and Sherry (Jesse) Regan and her 14 grandchildren, Megan, Robert, Cameron, Aloreanna, Makenzie, Ty, Tanner, Jonathan, Oliver, Noah, Samantha, Breanna, JJ and Alex.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Dennick, Jr., Douglas and David; a son, Joshua Joki and her life time partner, Bob Syphrit.

A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at Austintown Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in Debbies name to: www.samaritanspurse.org.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

