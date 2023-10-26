CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean W. Peterson, Sr., 74, passed away Thursday evening, October 25, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Dean was born on October 10, 1949 in Stubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Darl and Maxine Peterson.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

He also was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

Dean worked at Republic LTV and RG Steel in Warren.

Dean will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Roberta Peterson, whom he married on March 30, 1971; son, Dean W. Peterson, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Quinn, Ryan and Jaeden Peterson and sister, Darla Myers.

Per Dean’s wishes there are no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer -Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland.

The family would like to thank First Lite Home Care and Patriot Hospice for the compassion and care.

