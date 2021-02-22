Dawn Davis Dewitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Ellen Davis Dewitt passed peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, after a short illness.

Dawn was born September 27, 1959 to Joyce Fullerton and Raymond Davis, in Warren, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Champion High School in 1977.

Dawn was a people person, very friendly, easy-going. Dawn was an artist and she enjoyed reading, playing guitar, watching Days of Our Lives, horses and watercolor painting.

Dawn is survived by her loving son, Ryan Davis of Chardon; mother, Joyce Davis of Chardon; husband, Paul Dewitt of McDonald and sisters, Kathy Rae Davis of Florida, Candy Sue Hurton (John) of Ohio and Ganel A. Boyce of Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family has gathered for a private service.

