Davis W. Denman, Johnston Township, Ohio

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Davis W. Denman, age 85, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.



Davis was born November 9, 1935 on the family farm to the late Daniel and Mary Denman.

He was a graduate of Johnston High School.

Davis proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1963.

After his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Davis returned to the family farm. During his lifetime he managed and expanded Denmandale Farms. Davis was active in organizations supporting land conservation, innovative farm practices and family farms. Daughter Robin and sons Dan and Dave joined Davis in running the farm. Recently, grandson Daniel joined the family business.

As grandpa, Davis enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s plays, concerts and sporting activities.



Davis was married to the love of his life for 63 wonderful years. He married Bette Gae Lee on June 21, 1958. They made their home and raised their family at Denmandale Farms.

He was a member of Johnston Federated United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and on the Finance Committee.



Davis was a farmer, he was the CEO of Denmandale Farms; he gave his time to the Trumbull County Soil and Water for 30 years; he was a 4-H advisor for 28 years, the DFA serving on its Board and the Ohio and National Beef Boards.



Besides his parents, Davis is preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Ethelyn and Randolph Denman, fondly remembered as Aunty and Tub and his beloved granddaughter, Katheryn Denman.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Bette (Lee) Denman; his children, Darlene Denman (Jim Jones), Robin Denman (Mike Logan), Daniel (Marya) Denman, Dee Denman (Frank Susan) and Davis W. (Nicole) Denman, Jr.; his grandchildren, Crystal, Carey, Daniel, Julia and Laura Denman and a sister, Susanne Thather.

Friends may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland, where the funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, with Pastor Ron McIlvain, officiant.

Interment in Johnston Township Cemetery with Military Honors.



Memorial donations may be made to Johnston Federated United Methodist Church, 6262 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417; OFSWCD Auxiliary Scholarship Fund c/o Trumbull County Soil and Water, 520 W. Main Street #3, Cortland, OHo 44410 and to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.



