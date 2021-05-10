David W. Wrench, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Wrench, 75, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021 at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge.

David was born May 18, 1945 in Florida the son of the late Morris and Elsie (Renstrom) Wrench.

He was a graduate of South High School class of 1963 and worked with the Painter’s Union.

David was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, the National Packard Museum and the Pirate Motorcycle Club of Youngstown.

David leaves his wife, the former Pamela Davner, whom he married November 26, 1994. He also leaves many other family member and friends to cherish his memory.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Don Wrench and two nephews, Don, Jr. and Cory.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 p.m. Following Covid19 protocol all attending the calling and services will be required to wear masks and social distance.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of David W. Wrench please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.