WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.

David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin.

He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link.

David was a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Hubbard.

During his free time he enjoyed to read the Bible.

David will be missed by his brother, Roy (Cathy) Lundin; sister, Linda (John) Richmond and eight nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Lundin and sister, Candi Meyer.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 128 Church Street in Hubbard, at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

