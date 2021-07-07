David V. Drake, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Drake, age 91 died Saturday evening, July 3, 2021 at his residence.

David also known as “Punk” was born December 7, 1929, in North Jackson the son of Verl and Edith (Russell) Drake.

Punk graduated from North Jackson High School in 1947 and attended Youngstown College.

He served four years in the Army Reserves from 1949 to 1953 reaching the rank of Sargent.

Punk lived his whole life in North Jackson, retiring from Republic Steel in Warren as General Foreman of Maintenance after 29 years.

Punk was a member of the First Federated Church in North Jackson, 50-year Charter member of Meander Masonic Lodge #765, Al Koran Temple of Cleveland, Charter member of North Jackson Fire Department and was Constable in North Jackson in 1955. He also found time to be active in slow pitch softball serving as manager and player for many years. At the time of his death, he still resided at the family farm. If you drove by the farm, you might have seen Punk on one of his many tractors.



Punk will be sadly missed by his children, Debra (Tom) Frost of North Jackson, son Douglas O. Drake and his partner Jose Vega of Manhattan, New York, grandchildren Greta Drake, Aisha Drake, Dana Grezegorzewski, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Carla M. Fenstemaker Drake whom he married December 8, 1951 and who died August 8, 2012, his son Jeff Drake, brother James Drake and his parents.



Following Punk’s wishes there will be a private family memorial service at a later date, he will be laid to rest next to Carla in North Jackson Cemetery.

The Drake family request that memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St. Erie, PA 16505 in Punk’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

