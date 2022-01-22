WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Scott Osborn passed peacefully at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the age of 53.

Dave was born to David and Sandra on July 29, 1968, in Warren, Ohio.

He attended Warren G. Harding high school and worked most of his life as a pipe fitter.

Dave enjoyed astronomy, he often called his daughter to look out for shooting stars or different phases of the moon. He enjoyed days quad riding with his brother, Tommy. Dave loved the Cleveland Browns and spending time with his grandmother.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Chelsea (Joel) Woodhall; his granddaughter, Juliette Woodhall; his grandmother, Vadis Osborn; his aunt Caron (Jon) Kovacs and his nephew, James Osborn.

Dave is predeceased by his parents, David Osborn and Sandra Jenkins Koziel Osborn; his brothers, Thomas and William Osborn; his grandfather, Lida Osborn and this aunt, Thelma Petiya.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, 183 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at Lane funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

