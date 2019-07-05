David R. Thomas, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – David R. Thomas, 86, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at Hospice House in Poland.

David was born on February 28, 1933, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Theodore and Dorothy (Pittinger) Thomas.

He worked at LTV Steel until he retired in 1984 and a member of the #1331 United Steel Workers Union.

He was actively involved with the Over the Hill Gang of Brookfield, enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and his Boston Terriers.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Dorothy (Robert) Keller, David (Sharon) Thomas, Jerry (Flavia) Thomas, Daniel Thomas and his girlfriend, Lori, Edward Thomas and Darlene Thomas; grandchildren, Michael Keller, Tami Keller, David Thomas, Jonathan (Megan) Thomas, Richie (Beverly) Thomas, Bryan (Kelly) Thomas, Jason (Danielle) Thomas, Gabriella Thomas, Becky (Dustin) Noble, Brian Thomas, Andy (Amanda) Thomas, Katie Thomas and Betty Jo DelFratte; 23 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack Bodi; sister, Eleanor Delfino; Dave’s loving companion Ruth Miller and his dog, Angel.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Thomas, whom he married on May 14, 1952 and passed away on March 12, 1996; granddaughters, Kristi Keller and Shannon Thomas; brother, Robert Thomas; sister, Delores Rowe and daughters-in-law, Kimberly and Lynn Thomas.

Funeral services for David will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren – Sharon Road Brookfield, OH 44403 with visitation two hours prior from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery

Family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Neurology G20 Floor and Dr. Gonzalez-Martinez; ambulance drivers of Transport and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care.

Memorial contributions can be made in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society at 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and Friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.