David R. Mullins, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Mullins, Sr., 60, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born August 17, 1959 in Niles, the son of Louis Ray and Maxine (Witt) Mullins.

Dave was a mechanic in the trucking industry.

He was a 1977 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Dave is survived by his wife, the former Lenore M. Cowden, whom he married June 5, 1994; his daughter, Heather M. (Dale) Crum of New Middletown; his sons, David R. Mullins, Jr. of sheffield, Chad A. Mullins of Austintown and Matthew L. Mullins, M.D. (Erinn Coe, M.D.) of Northfield; his sisters, Debbie Mullins (Theresa Perline) of Niles, Donna (Kevin) Marino of Niles and Tracy (Ken) Macmillan of Cortland; his grandchildren, Austin, Hannah and Jordyn Leipply and his little sidekick, Iggy.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Dave’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Yo., OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

