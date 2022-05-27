AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Kimmel, 83, passed away at his home in Austintown on Thursday, May 26, 2022 surrounded by his family.

David graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1956.

He served in the US Navy from 1958-1962.

He married his wife Berneice “Rickie” in 1963.

He entered the work force, retiring from General Motors in 2008.

He was president of the UAW Local 1714 from 1988-1994 and remained active in the union even after his retirement.

He loved to golf, watch football (especially the Fitch Falcons and OSU Buckeyes) and spend time with his family.

David is survived by his wife of 59 years, Berneice “Rickie” (Shea), as well as four children; Pamela (Bryan) Hanely of Perrysburg, Perry Kimmel of Andover, Paula Kimmel of Cuyahoga Falls and Patricia (Craig) Bowers of Copley and four grandchildren, Garrett (Annie) Kimmel, David Hanely, Devin Hanely and Ethan Bowers. He also leaves a sister, Thelma Dennison of Cartersville, Georgia, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his dog Sydney.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Roy and Ada (Zimmerman) Kimmel as well as a sister, Esther Gee.

The family would like to thank Jen, Courtney and everyone at Grace Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care during David’s final days. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Grace Hospice in David’s honor.

No calling hours will be held and the funeral will be private for family only.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.