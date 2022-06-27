CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Paul Jones, 74 of Canfield, died early Monday morning, June 27 at his residence.

David was born August 14, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois, a son of the late Ernest and Donna (Park) Jones.

He came to this area in 1970 to work for the Fisher Body Fabricating Plant of General Motors, Lordstown, where he retired July 1, 2008. Previously David had worked for the General Motors Plant in Mansfield.

He was a member of Local Union #1714 and enjoyed water and snow skiing. He had a love of Corvettes, owning his first one at the age of 18 but most importantly was his love of his family and looked forward to spending time together and will be greatly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Aurelia “Rae” Counts, whom he married August 5, 1967; his children, Keith (Julie) Jones of Macedonia and Lisa Kidd of Charleston, South Carolina and five grandchildren, Zakary, Emileigh, Ben, Brady and Cameron. David also leaves his sister, Patricia (David) Manring of Galion, Ohio and a brother, Richard (Jan) Jones Wilmington, North Carolina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Jones.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 1 at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

