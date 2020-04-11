David Lyman Stanton, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lyman Stanton, 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

David was born and grew up in Port Clinton, Ohio. He was the son of David Henry Stanton and Katharine Freeman Stanton.

He graduated in 1967 from Port Clinton High School. Following high school he attended Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, where he met his future wife, Marilyn Stiver Stanton, in the first week of school and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.

He worked several different places over the years including a salesman for the C.H. Stiver Company and store manager/sales for Custom Sound Company, Sound Choice and Unlimited Electronics.

He installed some of the first small satellite dishes in Trumbull County.

He decided to change careers and became an LPN graduating in 2001 from Choffin School of Practical Nursing. He went to work at Horizon Village, now Signature Health Care, where he was able to use his psychology background to care for his residents. He retired in 2015.

He was a former elder and trustee at Howland Community Church and most recently attended and volunteered at New Hope United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed golfing with his son. He loved Lake Erie and spending time at their Cottage on Lake Erie. What he loved most was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sister, Nancy (Alan) Minard; three children, Amy (Nick) Haddad, Megan (Kris) McKenzie and Tyler (Melissa) Stanton and four grandchildren, Julia, Andrew and Ella Stanton and Alexandria Haddad and several sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathy DeRensis; his mother-in-law, Elma Stiver and sister-in-law, Linda Meardith.

No services are being held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

