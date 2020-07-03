David Kedgwin Powell, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life luncheon for David Kedgwin Powell, 78, of North Jackson will be conducted Saturday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. at the Aut Mori Grotto, 563 N Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown. Dave passed from this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 2, 1941 in Youngstown to the late David William and Mary Jane (Reedy) Powell. At the age of 5, his family moved to California where he graduated from Upland High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His military service included stations in South Korea and Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas where he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn White Powell, in 1962.

Following his discharge from the military, Dave and Carolyn owned and operated David Powell Construction Company until his retirement, at which time, they moved back to Lake Milton and then, North Jackson, Ohio.

Dave was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church, the Aut Mori Grotto and the Argus Lodge #545. He was passionate about boating and enjoyed membership in the Lake Milton Boat Club where his grandfather was a founding member serving as the first Commodore. Dave’s prized possession was a 1954 Chris-Craft boat.

He enjoyed collecting antique toys and vintage model trains, fishing and golfing. However, his proudest moments involved time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife, Carolyn; three sons and their wives, Shannan and Lynne Powell of Kailua, Kona, Hawaii, Daniel and Liz Powell of South Pasadena, California and David and Pam Powell of Murrieta, California; grandchildren, Brandon Powell, Aaron and Nicole Powell, Zachary Powell and Lauren Powell; two great-grandchildren, Angelina and David; a sister, Deborah Glaeser of Camarillo, California and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, be sent to Aut Mori Grotto, P.O. Box 3422, Boardman, OH 44513 or Arthritis Foundation, c/o Jerry Davis, 3780 Live Oak Drive, Pomona, CA 95767.

The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to Francine, Laura, Teresa, Tammy, Dawn, Melissa and Pastor Dan of Ohio Living Hospice of Canfield, Ohio.

